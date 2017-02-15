1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Feb 15th, 2017

Champions League: PSG Stuns Barcelona In Paris 4-0

PSG’s Angel Di Maria rejoices with team mate after scoring a brace against Barcelona

PSG’s Angel Di Maria rejoices with team mate after scoring a brace against Barcelona


LAGOS FEBRUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Paris Saint Germain’s Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler made today’s Valentine Day a horrible one for Barcelona as PSG walloped the Spanish giants 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.
Di Maria opened scoring in the 18th minute with a free kick and before the half-time Draxler doubled PSG’s advantage, with a drive to the goal.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, Di Maria added to the misery of the Catalans when he scored his second goal of the night,via a brilliant curler.
Birthday boy Cavani added the fourth goal in the 72nd minute.
Stats of the game showed that PSG had more shots on target than Barcelona, nine to one, even though the visitors had superior possession, 57% to PSG’s 43.
More details later…

