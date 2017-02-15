Champions League: PSG Stuns Barcelona In Paris 4-0

Share This





















Related

Di Maria opened scoring in the 18th minute with a free kick and before the half-time Draxler doubled PSG’s advantage, with a drive to the goal.Fifteen minutes into the second half, Di Maria added to the misery of the Catalans when he scored his second goal of the night,via a brilliant curler.Birthday boy Cavani added the fourth goal in the 72nd minute.Stats of the game showed that PSG had more shots on target than Barcelona, nine to one, even though the visitors had superior possession, 57% to PSG’s 43.More details later…