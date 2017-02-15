DMO Explains Why Nigerians Should Invest In Federal Govt Saving Bond

Share This





















Nwankwo explained that the Savings Bond which is within the 2016 budget borrowing instrument will be for as little as N5, 000 and a maximum limit of N50million.The aim of the Savings Bond which has a tenor of 2-3 years is to not only leverage on the saving culture of Nigerians, promote financial inclusion but to help in wealth creation, and help to increase access to funds available for investment in the economy.The DMO boss further stated that subscribers stand to gain dividend twice in a year and that once the bond is floated, it would run for five working days to allow more Nigerians take advantage of the opportunity.“The FGN Savings Bond will have a competitive fixed rate which will be announced by the DMO on the first working day of every month or as may be determined from time to time.“Subscription shall be open same day the price is announced and investors will have 5 working days to put in their subscriptions through the distribution agents,” while hinting that the offer would come on stream before the end of the first quarter of 2017.On the recent successful floating of $1billion Eurobond, Nwankwo said it was a bold step the administration had to take despite negative forecasts by analysts and expressed the satisfaction that the government went ahead and had beat all expectations by the oversubscription recorded.He said the success of the Eurobond shows that the country’s economy is resilient despite teething economic challenges, and was confident that it would motivate other investors to take advantage of the huge potential and prevailing openness and transparency of the present administration to invest.According to him, with the bond floatation “In the next five years or so, Nigeria’s economy will have substantially moved to a position of diversified exports and public revenue, the maximum domestic satisfaction of aggregate demand and, self-sustainability. Under that condition, the appropriate public debt management strategy, with particular reference to the relative weights of the domestic and external components of the public debt portfolio, will be quite different from what it is today.’’