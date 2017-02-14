18 Escape Death In Warri As ‘Uduaghan Bus’ Burst Into Flame

Share This





















The bus got burnt completely as fire fighters were not on sight to put out the inferno. Fire extinguisher deployed could not stop the fire from spreading.The bus was conveying passengers to Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area, when it suddenly caught fire from the engine.Eyewitness report that passerby first noticed the smoke emanating from the moving bus and alerted the driver who immediately stops as the passengers scampered for safety.All the passengers had escaped, leaving their personal belongings before the bus was engulfed by the fire and burst into flamed, our sources said.