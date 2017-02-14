Delta Activist, Gbemre Advises Ibori On The Need To Adopt a Humble Life

Share This





















Gbemre who advised Ibori to drop the toga of the “Odidigboigboi” and maintain a very low profile said, “While we do not know what the Nigerian anti-graft authorities have in mind concerning Ibori, but since he has paid his due in the UK prison, he should just move on, forget his unreasonable claim and appeal of a case “he willingly pleaded guilty for”, and adopt a new humble lifestyle”, Gbemre asserted.He adviced Ibori to ban those he described as ‘professional sycophants ‘praise singers’ who have been milling around him with intent to lure him into their political fold.The Activist adviced the ex-governor to rather go into ‘serious community service’ in Oghara pending when the coast becomes clear for him so as not to be drag into murky waters of 2019 politics.The activist urged Ibori who just returned to the country after he served out his jail terms in the UK, to seek repentance, keep a very low profile (if possible, avoid public exposure for some time).“His silence should be silence, not ominous silence, which is the kind of silence that is noisier than sound”.“I am saying this because between now and when the road to 2019 becomes more defined, anything he says or fails to say will be held against him”.He said that Ibori should realize that he has been given another chance by God and the forces of nature to ‘rewrite his life’ on a clean slate.BigPen