Ibori: I’m Innocent Of Charges Brought Against Me In United Kingdom

Ibori maintained that he had to make the clarification in order to correct the misinformation and callous campaign targeted at him, adding that he is free and can now speak out; “I am not a thief.”The former governor, who was dressed in light brown native and blue wrapper, ushered into the church during the praise and worship session at about 10.25a.m in company of his sister, Christie Ibori-Ibie, daughter and member, state House of Assembly, Hon Eriatakhe Ibori and a host of other dignitaries cried out, “I have decided to speak for myself. I am not a thief. I cannot be a thief. Today is the day they say I should give testimony to God, for those that know me, you know that my entire life is a testimony itself.“Like the Arch Bishop said, when this whole commotion started, what was most painful to me was the pain and suffering that my people were going through.“It has nothing to do with me as a person because for some reasons like I said to you, I drew my strength from God and somehow, I knew that God would stand by me, I knew that one day this day would come. I am indeed very pleased that I can now stand before you and look at your faces, faces that I have missed and those of you that have indeed suffered the pains of my absence. It has nothing to do with me.“So, when I reflect, it gives me joy that all your prayers, God has answered, all your supports and solidarity with me all through this period, it is indeed not what I can begin to say. Like what our former Chief of Staff, Francis Agboroh said, “it is ungbikuable”.“If I am to give testimony of my journey you will not leave here. The only testimony that I have is the fact that I am back and alive in your midst. And again I say that I never had any doubt in my mind that I would get back home.Earlier the officiating minister and long standing Ibori associate, Arch Bishop Goddowell Awomakpa in his message titled “Knowing the Gift of God,” stated that Ibori like late Olorogun Michael Ibru, were two great Urhobos that have brought positive impact to the Urhobo land.According to the Bishop, “Ibori was the point of contact that unites government with the church. What we actually need are politicians who would go into politics for the betterment of the land.“James Ibori comes from God and as we speak, he represents another government up there. In Urhobo land, we have two people who made mighty impact. Olorogun Michael Ibru, after him, all of them went there for their pocket until the time of Brother James.”