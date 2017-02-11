NIMASA: N’Delta Group Slams Dakuku Peterside For Refusing To Fund Maritime University

Share This





















According to the group, the Maritime University, Okerenkoko is an initiative of NIMASA, saying the agency cannot shy away from its funding and warned against statement capable of rocking security situation in the region.“We want to express our disappointment with the NIMASA boss, Dr Dakuku over his recent statement that the agency cannot fund the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu Kingdom Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State. The statement is uncalled for at a time when people are clamouring for the smooth take off of the University”, the group said.The group added that;”The Federal Government and members of the National Assembly are working very hard to ensure the take off of the University and restore peace to the Niger Delta region, yet Dr. Dakuku who is from the region and expected to encourage the whole process is making unguided statement regarding the funding of the University. This is sad and we are highly disappointed with the NIMASA boss”.The group stated that if the Maritime University commences academic activities, it will go a long way in eradicating militancy and other challenges confronting the Niger Delta, adding that the statement credited to the NIMASA boss was capable of undermining the prevailing peace of the region.“We are aware of the plot by the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and the NIMASA boss are making to scrap the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, but they should be rest assured that the University has come to stay.We want to also commend the Senate for shunning the Transport minister for ensuring that the bill for the establishment of the Maritime University scaled second reading”, the group said.Meanwhile the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has debunked speculations in a section of the media and a press statement from the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) to the effect that the Agency is opposed to the establishment of the Maritime University at Okerenkoko, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.A statement signed by Isichei Osamgbi, Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA made available to Urhobotoday.com declared that the assertion is far from the truth, adding that it has become necessary to clarify the issue as the Federal Government is committed to the actualization of the project which the Agency conceived.