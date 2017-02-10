NIMASA Debunks Report of Opposition to Establishment of Maritime University

Share This





















Related

A statement signed by Isichei Osamgbi, Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA made available to Urhobotoday.com declared that the assertion is far from the truth, adding that it has become necessary to clarify the issue as the Federal Government is committed to the actualization of the project which the Agency conceived.For the avoidance of doubt, the statement argued that at no time did the Director General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside say anything contrary to the Federal Government’s position on the issue, adding that they are solidly stand behind the Federal Government on its determination to actualize the project.It revealed that the National Assembly recently held a public hearing on the matter and it is expected that the funding of the institution and other aspects of running it will be specified in the Act setting up the University.“The benefits derivable from the setting up of the institution will be quite numerous. Apart from becoming a citadel for knowledge and development of human capital, job opportunities will be created to the Nigerian people, particularly the community,” the statement explained.