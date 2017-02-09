Delta Deputy Speaker Announces Application of Scholarship Award For Anioma Undergraduates

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In line with his unflinching passion to raise academic giants that are employable and employers of Labour through his undergraduate scholarship scheme; the chairman, Friday Osanebi Foundation, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has approved the award of 2nd tranche undergraduate scholarship to Anioma students.

According to the statement released by the foundation, those eligible for the scheme includes- Anioma indigenes, full time 200 level students of Nigerian University, Polytechnic or monotechnic. It also added that the student must be humble, God fearing, Indigent and brilliant.

Applicants must have their 2015/2016 ( 100 level ) complete sessional result/ transcript, in order to verify their eligibility, and must possess a minimum of upper credit in his/her Â 2015/2016 (100 level ) result.

Interested and qualified candidates are expected to apply in writing and submit their application letter to the foundation’s e-mail address : “fridayosanebifoundation@gmail.com”, on or before 23rd February, 2017.

Applicants should also attach the following documents to their application

1. 2015/2016 ( 100 level ) academic transcript/official school result.

2. School admission letter.

3. Evidence of last school fees payment.

4. Photocopy of student identity card.

5. Local government identification letter.

6. Birth certificate.

For further information call: 08039099700, 08034472302, 08034823462, 08030896484.