Onuesoke Backs Junaid Mohammed’s Calls On Presidency to Open Up On Buhari’s Health

Junaid Mohammed was attacked recently by Presidential Spokesman, Shehu Garba and a group under the aegis of All Progressives Congress, APC, Youths Renaissance when he was quoted in the media as saying that the Presidency should declare the true state of health of the President instead of telling the people lies.Onuesoke who pronounced his support for Junaid Mohammed’s call for the Presidency to declare the true state of health of the President and condemnation of the state of the nation’s economy under Buharis administration while speaking to journalist in Taraba,Taraba State, said he is in support of Junaid Mohammed statement because it is right time Nigerians know the true health situation of their President to dose the present tension.“The whole thing started when the President was reported to have embark on ten days vacation, which was later turned to medical vacation. More worrisome is the fact that no one knows when the President is coming back to Nigeria as the vacation has been extended indefinitely. This situation has put Nigerians in perpetual tension and fear. It is only the true report of the present position of the President that will relax the tension,” Onuesoke stated.He described Junaid Mohammed as truthful, fearless and non tribalistic northern leader that say things the way it is, no matter if the President is from his place.He argued if Nigeria have truthful people like Junaid Mohammed, the country will be the most paradise on earth to live, adding that due to tribalism and hate we have for each other it is impossible.“This man Junaid Muhammed is a man of honour Nigerians need to respect. He kicked against Former President Goodluck Jonathan, but has swallowed his pride to condemn the maladministration of this present administration. This is what we have been saying, Jonathan was a loosed man, but had a good team. Unlike Buhari who has destroyed everything he met on ground,” he noted.