Online Publishers Forum Berth in Delta, Preaches Adherence to Ethics of Journalism

Although the formation stage started several ago at Asaba, Delta State, the group decided to come up to the open in a meeting held at Niko Palace Hotel, Oghara, Ethiope West LGA, Delta State where it implemented full modalities of operation and formation of the names Delta Online Publishers Forum.The names of the Forum members and their media are Emmanuel Enebeli, Publisher of Ndokwa Reporters, Comrade Shedrack Onitsha, Publisher, Advocate Online, Kparobo Markons, Publisher of Sunreporters, Asiayei Enaibo, Publisher of Gbaramatu Voice, Ebule Anthony, Publisher of Freshangle and Chukwudi Abiandu, Publisher of Bannermedianetwork.Others are Okies Okpormor, Publisher of Reformer Online, Joe Ogbodu, Publisher of BigPen, Omafume Amurun, Publisher of Deltanewsroom, Christian Ashauku, Publisher SuperiorRadioand Television Online, Onyenweli Mercy, Publisher of Crusaidersvoicecommunicationplus, David Dia, Publisher of Flashpoint Online, Comrade Itoje, Publisher of citqja Online, Albert Ograkia, Publisher of Blanknews, Laba Oghenekevwe, Publisher of Urhobotoday and Comrade Okonta, Publisher of Asabapost.For effective administration of the secretariat, members of the Forum appointed Comrade Enebeli Emmanuel, Publisher of Ndokwarepoters and Comrade Shedrack Onitsha, Publisher of Advocate Online as interim Chairman and Secretary respectively, while Kparobo Markons, Publisher of Sunreporters was appointed Organizing Secretary.The Forum mandated interim executive to amongst other things draw up the aims and objectives of the forum, the forum’s constitution and code of conduct for members.The forum urged members to uphold ethical standard of journalism in their reportage, by ensuring that their stories are credible, balance and objective.They also agreed to affiliate to other similar national bodies where applicable and also synergizes with the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Delta State Council to enforce professional ethics among online publishers in Delta State