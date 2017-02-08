Ivan Rakitic Reveals How Messi Bought Over Neighbour’s House Because “They Were Too Noisy”

Share This





















When the Argentine superstar moved in, he found it hard to cope with some rowdy neighbours, who lived directly next door.Rakitic, who also lives in the same area, told Spanish newspaper Dairio Gol: “I did not have any problems with the neighbours, not like Messi in Castelldefels – he had to buy his house from the neighbours because they were noisy and so he could be alone.”It is understood that Messi tried to erect a wall to block out the noise, but they did not meet building regulations.His neighbours even threatened to drag him to court if he went ahead with the plans.The whole issue was, however, resolved when the player bought the house in 2013.