I’m Not Aware of Ibori’s Defection to APC- Okowa

LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has refuted rumours that he was not aware of Forner Delta State and his political dynasty moving to All Progress Congress ( APC).

His denial is coming on the heels of report that James Ibori has conceded to pressure from APC chieftains in the state to join APC so that he could get a soft landing from the federal government.

Okowa who denied the rumour on Tuesday while reacting some reports that he was allegedly swindled of $10 million by a US based actress, Georgina Onuoha.

Fielding questions from journalists at the 2017 Quarterly Media Interaction at Government House Asaba, Okowa said the news was entirely false.

He said: “People who know me, I have a pattern of life. My party the PDP has issued an official statement on the issue.

“I gave my life to Christ several years ago and I know who I am. If Jesus Christ could be accused, who am I?”

At the briefing, Okowa listed his recent achievements, planned projects , his SMART agenda, among others.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called for probe of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, over the allegation.