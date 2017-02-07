1 2 3 4 5
I’m Not Aware of Ibori’s Defection to APC- Okowa

LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has refuted rumours that he was not aware of Forner Delta State and his political dynasty moving to All Progress Congress ( APC).
His denial is coming on the heels of report that James Ibori has conceded to pressure from APC chieftains in the state to join APC so that he could get a soft landing from the federal government.
Okowa who denied the rumour on Tuesday while reacting some reports that he was allegedly swindled of $10 million by a US based actress, Georgina Onuoha.
Fielding questions from journalists at the 2017 Quarterly Media Interaction at Government House Asaba, Okowa said the news was entirely false.
He said: “People who know me, I have a pattern of life. My party the PDP has issued an official statement on the issue.
“I gave my life to Christ several years ago and I know who I am. If Jesus Christ could be accused, who am I?”
At the briefing, Okowa listed his recent achievements, planned projects , his SMART agenda, among others.
Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called for probe of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, over the allegation.

