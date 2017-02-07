Urhobo Names and Meaning For Male Children

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo culture is related to several cultures in the Niger-Delta – Isoko are related in language and culture, leading to the missionaries erroneously labelling the Urhobo and Isoko cultural groups as Sobo. Enjoy these Urhobo names for boys below;

NAMES POSSIBLE PET NAME AND MEANING

1 Akpenvwoghene Akpenvwe Praise God

2 Anaborhi Naborhi Born with good destiny

3 Edewor Dewor Traditional religion sacred day of worship

4 Ejiroghene Ejiro Praise God

5 Ejokparoghene Oghene, Jokpa Let us trust in God

6 Ejomafuvwe Jomafu, Jomafuvwe Let peace reign in my life

7 Erhiaganoma Erhi, Rhiaganoma God overpowers the body

8 Erhimeyoma Oyoma My God is good

9 Erhinyoja Rhinyoja, onyoja God meets our challenges/ hears our prayers

10 Erhinyuse Use God answers prayers

11 Erhioghene Erhi, Ogene The spirit of God

12 Eseoghene Ese God’s gift

13 Eserovwe Ovwe, Ese God’s grace/ Free gift

14 Oghenebrume Brume God decided in my favour

15 Oghenechovwe Chovwe, Oghene God aided me

16 Oghenefejiro Ofejiro, Ejiro,Oghene God is praiseworthy

17 Oghenegaren Garen, Ogene God is great

18 Oghenekevwe Kevwe, Oghene God gave me

19 Oghenekohwo Oghene, Kohwo God provides

20 Ogheneme Ome, Oghene My God

21 Oghenemine Mimi, Mine I look up to God

22 Oghenenyore Nyore, Oghene God answers prayers

23 Ogheneruemu Oghene God makes all things possible

24 Oghenerukevwe Rukevwe, Rukky, Ruks God did this for me

25 Ogheneruno Oruno, Runo God has so much

26 Oghenetega Otega, Tega, Oghene God is worthy to be worshipped

27 Oghenevwede Oghenede, Oghene God owns the day

28 Oghenevwogagan Ogaga, Gaga, Oghene God provides all my strength

29 Ogheneochuko Ochuko, Oghene God provides my support

30 Okeroghene Okeoghene, Oghene God’s own time

31 Omarmerhi Mamerhi, Oma Good God

32 Onakpoma Ono Who creates life?

33 Onomavwe Ono Who is my creator?

34 Onomine Mimi, Ono Whom do I look up to?

35 Onovughakpor Onovughe, Ono Who can predict what life can bring?

36 Oyovwikemo Kemo, Yovwike May our children be blessed

37 Oyovwikerhi Kerhi, Yovwike May my God be blessed

38 Achojah Achojah Rise up to a challenge

39 Aruegodore Egodo We have established

40 Edojah Dojah Day of challenge

41 Efemini Efe Let’s see how wealthy you will be

42 Efetobo Efe wealth is achieved

43 Etanomare Tanomare, Nomare Freed from blame

44 Ighomuedafe Igho, Dafe Money Intoxicates the wealthy

45 Miriodere Miriode I now have a name

46 Mitaire Mitai I have achieved their match

47 Mivwodere Mivwode I now have a name

48 Oboganriemu Obogan Be strong to survive

49 Ogbamremu Ogba The brave meets a lot of challenges

50 Ojakorotu Jakorotu, Orotu This is a group challenge

51 Ojanomare Janoma I have met the challenge

52 Onajite Ojite This is sufficient

53 Onanojah Onojah This is a challenge

54 Onogaganmue Ono, Ogagan Who is intoxicated with power?

55 Onoharhese Norhahese Who blames good deeds

56 Udumebraye Udume, Dumebraye My presence gives them heartache

57 Edafetanure Tanure The wealthy has spoken

58 Efemena Efe Here is my wealth

59 Efemuaye Efe Those intoxicated with riches

60 Efetobore Tobore Wealth has now been achieved

61 Etanomare Tanomare, Tanoma Freed from blame

62 Etaredafe Dafe Words of the wealthy

63 Ighovavwerhe Igho There is joy in riches

64 Irikefe Kefe First to become wealthy

65 Odafe Dafe Rich individual

66 Odavwaro Odaro I am contented

67 Oghomena Ogho, Omena Here is my respect

68 Oghonoro Ogho, Onoro Respect is greater than riches

69 Okagbare Kagbare Now I have all skills

70 Omonigho Omo, Igho Child is greater than riches

71 Omonoro Omo, Onoro Child is greater than gold

72 Onajite Jite, Ojite This is sufficient

73 Orodena Orode The great one

74 Norioghene Norien Look at God’s judgement

75 Oghenenyerhovwo Nyerhovwo, Oghene God answers prayers

76 Oghenerhoro Oghene God makes all things possible

77 Akpobume Akpobo My own life

78 Akpofure Ofure Life is now peaceful

79 Akporvwovwo Akpovwovwo Good life in later years

80 Ataikiru Taikiru Plan before taing action

81 Avwunudiogba Unudiogba Those who profess strength with mere talk

82 Edaferierhi Edafe The rich have good destiny

83 Edemirukaye Ede, Demirukai The day i did them a favour

84 Eghwrudjakpor Jakpor, Eghwrudje I have come to stay

85 Eguono Guono Love

86 Ejaita Jaita Let them say

87 Ejoyovwi Joyovwi Let it be a success

88 Emarejedje Omare, Ejedje The elderly also run for life

89 Emetitiri Metitiri Mine is famous

90 Emudiaga Mudiaga Let’s stand firmly

91 Emuobosa Muobo Your own thing is precious

92 Emuvoke Voke Everything has time

93 Enakpodia Nakpodia The way life should be

94 Enita Nita Watch what you say

95 Enitekiru Eniteh Think before you act

96 Enivwenaye Nivwenai Compare my achievements with those of my detractors

97 Erhuvwun Erhus Beauty

98 Erukainure Rukainure, Eruks We have aided them

99 Etarakpobuno Etabuno, Tabuno The world has so much to say

100 Irorokpaka Rokpaka Deep thoughts

101 Isio Isio Stars

102 Oba Oba King

103 Obatere Atare Destiny

104 Oborerhinrin Berhirin It’s your destiny

105 Odirin Dirin Patience

106 Ogbeta Gbeta Bad talk

107 Okiremute Okite There’s time for everything

108 Okpako Kpako Senior

109 Omafuvwe Mafuvwe, Oma I am at peace

110 Omenasan Menasan Mine is unique

111 Onome Onome This is mine

112 Onoriode Ono Who knows tomorrow

113 Orodena Orode The great one

114 Otevwobrise Otobrise, Otobru It’s sufficient to make parables

115 Ovie Ovie King

116 Ovigueraye Ovigue Everyone with his/her own destiny

117 Ovuevuraye Ovuevu, Vuevuraye Everyone has his/ her own mind

118 Oyabevwe Oyabe Tired of sojourn

119 Ufuoma Fuoma Peace of mind

120 Ughwubetine Betine No more deaths

121 Uruemuesiri Esiri, Uruemu Good deeds

122 Umukoro/Omokoro Mukoro,Mokoro Young man

123 Iminiovwerha Imoni There’s joy in having blood relations

124 Iniovosa Niovosa Siblings are unique

125 Odibo Odibo Disciple/Servant

126 Ohwevwo Ohwo Good human relationship provides valuable support

127 Ohwofasa Ofasa A person’s status should be defined by his/her achievement.

128 Ohwonigho Igho A child is greater than riches

129 Omonoro Monoro, Oro A child is greater than gold

130 Onanefe Efe, Ona This child is greater than riches

131 Omodibo Modibo Young disciple/servant

132 Edeki Deki Market day

133 Edidjana Didjana Sunday

134 Edore Dore Day of festivity(festival)

135 Eduvie Duvie Day of Glory

136 Avwunufe Efe, Wunufe Wealthy only by mouth, not substance

137 Efediome Diome Let riches be mine

138 Efekodo Efe, Fekodo Famous with wealth

139 Efemena Efe Here is my wealth

140 Efemuaye Efe Those intoxicated with riches

141 Efeturi Efe, Feturi There are more than 100 types of riches

142 Efevwerha Efe Wealth is joyful

143 Efurhievwe Efe Destined to be wealthy

144 Ejaife Jaife Let them be wealthy

145 Esisorigho Esisi Bag of money

146 Etaidaferua Taidafe Words of the wealthy are more acceptable

147 Igberaharha Gberaharhar The poor takes the blame

148 Ighofose Ose, Igho Money can break close relationships

149 Ighofovwe Igho Wealth suites me

150 Ighohwo Igho Riches make you human

151 Irikefe Kefe First to become wealthy

152 Omoefe Omo, Efe Child is wealth

153 Omovigho Omo, Igho Child brings wealth

154 Onofeghara Efe, Nofeghara Who shares his wealth with others

155 Onoharhigbo Igho, Noharhigbo Who blames riches/ wealth

156 Uduefebraye Efe, Uduefe Wealth gives them challenge/heartache

157 Ahwinahwi Ahwi A very dark person

158 Obiebi Biebi Dark

159 Ododo Dodo Red

160 Ofuafo Fuafo White

161 Ofuako Fuako One with white teeth

162 Omoyibo Moyibo Little fair person

163 Oyibo Oyibo Fair skinned

164 Oyibonanarhoro Oyiborhoro, Oyibo, Oyibode A big fair-skinned person

165 Oyiborhoro Oyibode, Oyibo A big fair-skinned person

166 Oyiborode Oyibode, Oyibo A big fair-skinned person

167 Edosio Ede, Osio Rainy day

168 Ohwahwa Hwahwa Harmattan/ Cold season

169 Okposio Osio Heavy Rain

170 Osio Osio Rain

171 Uvo Uvo Dry season

172 Egbo Egbo Forest

173 Emeni Meni Small Elephant

174 Emerho Merho Small Catfish

175 Eni Eni Elephant

176 Erhue Erhue A special breed of cow used for traditional ceremonies

177 Ogoro Ogoro Frog

178 Okpogoro Ogoro a big toad

179 Uloho Loho Iroko tree

180 Urhie Urhie River

181 Agbarha Agbarha Born in Agbarha

182 Emetisiorho Isiorho Children born in the diaspora

183 Okpara Okpara Born in Okpara

184 Omorogun Omo, Morogun Child born in Orogun

185 Orogun Orogun Born in Orogun

186 Sapele Sapele Born in Sapele

187 Uhwokori Kokori Born in Uhwokori

