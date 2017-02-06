Despite Heavy Police Presence, Charly Boy, Saharareporters Publisher, Sheyi Law Join #iStandWithNigeria Protest

Share This





















The main entrance to the stadium, which was initially locked, was opened for the public to use the facility on the orders of the Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.Yemi Adamolekun, the Executive Director, OneVoiceNigeria, told while speaking with newsmen at the venue said that the coalition was not discouraged by the last minute cancellation of the protest by Tuface.She said the protest was not about Tuface Idibia, but about Nigeria. Tuface had called for nationwide protest against what he claimed as the worst economic crisis in the country which saw the costs of goods and services skyrocketing, with many families struggling to survive.However, the presence of heavy police security is seen at strategic location in Lagos.Over 100 policemen were seen as early as 7.00 am at the National Stadium, Surulere, the planned take-off point of the protest. The police team, led by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, came to the National Stadium, with over 15 vehicles and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).Other locations in Lagos metropolis with heavy police presence were the Gani Fawehinmi’s Freedom Square, Ojota and the National Theatre, Iganmu. – Vanguard

