1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Feb 6th, 2017

#IStandWithNigeria Protest Ongoing In Lagos Without 2face

PROTEST LAGOS
LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Despite the withdrawal of 2face Idibia from the proposed protest against the Buhari-led government which has implemented series of economic policies that have not yet given a headway of out the the recession rocking the nation, the #OnevoiceNigeria protest, also, #IStandWithNigeria protest went full gear with millions of Nigerians trooping out en mass to participate.
Video and pictures show Nigerians with like-minds protesting harsh economic situation in the country.

Detail later…….

