N’Delta Amnesty Beneficiaries to Kick Off First Ever Automobile Assembly Plant In Nigeria

LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Niger Delta Amnesty beneficiaries are part of workers expected to kick off a propose first class automobile industry in Bayelsa State. Bayelsa State Government, Presidential Amnesty Office and Innoson Motors are expected to go into joint partnership.

A statement from the Presidential Amnesty Office disclosed that the management of Innoson Motors who had trained and graduated over 100 Niger Delta Ex Agitators in Automobile repairs and manufacturing, on the request of Gen. Boroh, have accepted to build a world class Assembly plant in the region, adding that the plant would first of all absorb all the Ex Agitators, recently trained under Innoson Motors and also create job opportunities for other Niger Delta sons and daughters.

According to the statement, Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, who received the proposal, instructed the Commissioner of Trade and Investment, to allocate whatever space needed for the project, immediately all paper work is concluded.

He also highlighted that the Bayelsa State Government is creating a massive Industrial Park for prospective investors to take advantage of. He expressed his delight for the initiative of the Amnesty office and Innoson Group, and promised to give his full support to the project.

The Amnesty Coordinator, who facilitated this process, said, one of the strategies of the Buhari led Federal Government; to stabilizing the region is to make the Niger Delta the Industrial hub of the Nation.He also added that Oil is fast loosing relevance and pointed out that now is the time to look into other avenues of generating revenue.

The Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, expressed his delight, stating that, after training and studying the Amnesty beneficiaries sent to his school, he can confidently say “The people of the Niger Delta are good people”.

He indicated his readiness to move to site once the site has been allocated, adding that the Ex Agitators who successfully graduated at his academy will form the work foundation of the plant, once completed.