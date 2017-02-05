1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Feb 5th, 2017

Buhari Requests For Extended Medical Leave

Buhari

Buhari


LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday asked parliament to extend his medical leave, his office said in a statement, after he took two weeks off for medical checks in Britain.
Buhari’s extended leave could hurt already-shaky confidence in his administration amid criticism that the government is gripped by inertia.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors,” the statement said.
“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP