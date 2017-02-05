When Arewa Artistes Storm Ahmadu Bello Stadium for Greatness Walk For Kaduna

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna came alive on Saturday morning as hundreds of creative artistes from all over Northern Nigeria converged for a Peace Walk to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of Kaduna City, billed for July this year.

The artistes under the umbrella of the Arewa Creative Industry were seen converging as early as 6:30am for the activity which lasted for a little over three hours, for the walk tagged â€˜Kaduna Creative Arts Walk to Make Kaduna Great Again.

After walking round the tartan tracks, they were taken through fitness drills by several fitness coaches, who took turns to chase the harmattan cold out of their bodies.

Speaking after the exercise, media person for Arewa Creative Walk, Â Abu Amar Saleh said that the creative artistes were in full support of Kaduna becoming great again and would always partner the government in achieving same.

He explained that Kaduna being an epitome of creative arts has several artistes yet to be discovered scattered across the 23 local government areas.

â€œWith the support of Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who deemed it fit to make history by creating an office for Creative Arts and appointing Hajia Halima Idris as his Special Assistant Creative Arts, we are moving ahead and preparing to lead the country in creativity,” he said.

Saleh called on all those in the creative industry in the state that are yet to register with them to take advantage of the free forms they are making available in all the LGAs to register and be captured in their data base to make it easier for them to be called upon when opportunities come up.

In her remarks, former President ofÂ PMAN, Hajia Amina Dangaji said that the performing musicians in the state are throwing their weight behind Governor el-Rufai in view of his policies and programmes that are touching lives of all those resident in the state.

â€œWe are happy with his efforts at uniting all in the state from Zaria to Kafanchan, he has been fair to all. We know his worth and would compose songs that will carry goodwill about him to the entire world,” she said.

Hajia Dangaji advised those that for political reasons are trying to give the governor a bad name to desist from doing that, stressing that his good works speak for themselves.

When fielding questions, MD/CEO of Bizi Mobile Cashless, Alhaji Aminu Bizi who was there with his team, said that they were present in solidarity because they see a lot of greatness in Kaduna State.

Alhaji Bizi said that part of what is contributing to the greatness of the state is the governor’s foresight in embracing modern trends that add value to lives of the citizens.

Governor el-Rufai was the first in Nigeria to embrace e-transactions in revenue collection. This has created jobs for hundreds of youths and boost the states revenue drive,” he added.