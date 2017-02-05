DSS Reveals Why It Met With James Ibori

Share This





















According to NAN, Daura said this in a chat with journalists in Abuja.“He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,” Daura was quoted as saying.Ibori returned to Nigeria on Saturday after serving a jail term in the United Kingdom for corruption.A UK court had convicted him of fraud in 2012 and handed him a 13-year jail sentence.He regained freedom in December, after serving four and a half years, and agreeing to be deported from the UK.When he was released, there was outrage at the public display of solidarity by his friends and associates.A similar scenario played out on Saturday, as there was wild jubilation in Oghara, his hometown in Delta.A mammoth crowd had earlier converged on the Osubi Airport, near Warri to receive him, but some of them left after waiting for hours.He later arrived at the Benin airport in neighbouring Edo state, via a chartered flight before leaving for Oghara.