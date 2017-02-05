IStandWithNigeria Rally Must Hold On Monday Without Tuface- Group Insists

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Just as at when Nigerians were giving up about the proposed national protest because of Tuface Idibia withdrawal, Group under the aegis of Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC) has insisted that the protest will still hold as plan without Tuface.

The Convener of CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye while denying the cancellation of the protest in a statement said the protest is not about Tuface Idibia but consensus of Nigerians, majority of fellow planners.

Read The Press Statement Below:

Press Statement

Cancellation of #IStandWithNigeria rally is not true: The National Protest was never about 2Face, we are marching on against bad governance

Our attention has been drawn to news making the rounds that the National-Protest-March slated for Monday, February 6, 2017 has been canceled by one Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Face. This is not true and not the consensus of Nigerians, majority of fellow planners and not a true reflection of the sincere plan to organize this rally in public interest.

We wish to inform Nigerians and the world at large that this protest against bad governance and hunger was never about 2Face or any individual for that matter. Let it be known that Mr. Idibia merely keyed into an ongoing public discourse over this protest to take a lead. It was never his singular idea but the concerns of the suffering masses.

Therefore, we wish to inform concerned Nigerians and the international community that there is a national and public consensus for this protest to hold as scheduled in all venues. There are hundreds of groups and thousands of Nigerians who are leading this initiative and we will not back down.

This is the time to separate real activists from emergency activists. Emergency activists seek mortality with the fear of man, while Revolutionists and real activists seek immortality with the fear of God.

Consequently, in the exact opposite of what our brother, 2Face said; “Dear Nigerians, due to stomach insecurity and bad governance consideration, we hereby announce the continuation of the march as scheduled – on Monday, February 6, 2017.

#IStandWithNigeria is a #NigerianProject

Signed

Ariyo-Dare Atoye

Co-Convener,

Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC)