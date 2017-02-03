Names of Urhobo Female Children And Their Meanings

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobos are people of southern Nigeria, near the northwestern Niger delta. The Urhobo is the major ethnic group in Delta State.

Every Urhobo name given to a child has a meaning attached to it. The Urhobo believe that a child lives up to the likeness or meaning of the name that she or he bears. Urhobo names have deep meanings. Names are not mere labels, as they are in some other societies. Many Urhobo names invoke spiritual or religious significance.

Enjoy these Urhobo baby names for girls below;

NAME POSSIBLE PET NAME MEANING

1 Akpenvwoghene Akpenvwe Praise God

2 Akpobume Akpobo My own life

3 Akporvwovwo Akpovwovwo Good life in later years

4 Anaborhi Naborhi Born with good destiny

5 Asaroyoma Sayoma Comfort zones

6 Avwunudiogba Unudiogba Those who profess strength with mere talk

7 Avwunufe Efe, Wunufe Wealthy only by mouth, not substance

8 Edeki Deki Market day

9 Edidjana Didjana Sunday

10 Edore Dore Day of festivity (festival)

11 Eduvie Duvie Day of glory

12 Efediome Diome Let riches be mine

13 Efekodo Efe, Fekodo Famous with wealth

14 Efemena Efe Here is my wealth

16 Efetobo Efe wealth is achieved

17 Efeturi Efe, Feturi There are more than 100 types of riches

18 Efevwerha Efe Wealth is joyful

19 Efurhievwe Efe Destined to be wealthy

20 Eghwrudjakpor Jakpor, Eghwrudje I have come to stay

21 Eguono Guono Love

22 Ejaita Jaita Let them say

23 Ejiroghene Ejiro Praise God

24 Ejokparoghene Oghene, Jokpa Let us trust in God

25 Ejomafuvwe Jomafu, Jomafuvwe Let peace reign in my life

26 Ejoyovwi Joyovwi Let it be a success

27 Elohor/Enohor Blessing

28 Emarejedje Omare, Ejedje The elderly also run for life

29 Emetemedia Metemedia I will always remain a lady

30 Emeterhire Emete Girls have arrived

31 Emuobosa Muobo Your own thing is precious

32 Emuvoke Voke Everything has time

33 Enajemete Emete These are also girls

34 Enita Nita Watch what you say

35 Enitekiru Eniteh Think before you act

36 Enivwenaye Nivwenai Compare my achievements with those of my detractors

37 Erhimeyoma Oyoma My God is good

38 Erhinyoja Rhinyoja, onyoja God meets our challenges/ hears our prayers

39 Erhinyuse Use God answers prayers

40 Erhioghene Erhi, Ogene The spirit of God

41 Erhuvwun Erhus Beauty

42 Erukainure Rukainure, Eruks We have aided them

43 Eseoghene Ese God’s gift

44 Esereshareberuo Ese, Eseberuo men are hard to please

45 Eserovwe Ovwe, Ese God’s grace/free gift

46 Esisorigho Esisi Bag of money

47 Etanomare Tanomare, Nomare Freed from blame

48 Etarakpobuno Etabuno, Tabuno The world has so much to say

49 Ighofose Ose, Igho Money can break close relationships

50 Ighofovwe Igho Wealth suites me

51 Ighohwo Igho Riches make you human

52 Iminiovwerha Imoni There’s joy in having blood relations

53 Iniovosa Niovosa Siblings are unique

54 Irorokpaka Rokpaka Deep thoughts

55 Isio Stars

56 Miriodere Miriode I now have a name

57 Mitaire Mitai I have achieved their match

58 Mivwodere Mivwode I now have a name

59 Norioghene Norien Look at God’s judgement

60 Obatere Atare Destiny

61 Obiebi Biebi Dark

62 Oborerhinrin Berhirin It’s your destiny

63 Odavwaro Odaro I am contented

64 Odibo Odibo Disciple/Servant

65 Odirin Dirin Patience

66 Ododo Dodo Red

67 Ofuafo Fuafo White

68 Ofuako Fuako One with white teeth

69 Oghenebrume Brume God decided in my favour

70 Oghenechovwe Chovwe, Oghene God aided me

71 Oghenefejiro Ofejiro, Ejiro,Oghene God is praiseworthy

72 Oghenegaren Garen, Ogene God is great

73 Oghenekevwe Kevwe, Oghene God gave me

74 Oghenekohwo Oghene, Kohwo God provides

75 Ogheneme Ome, Oghene My God

76 Oghenemine Mimi, Mine I look up to God

77 Oghenenyerhovwo Nyerhovwo, Oghene God answers prayers

78 Oghenenyore Nyore, Oghene God answers prayers

79 Ogheneochuko Ochuko, Oghene God provides my support

80 Oghenerhoro Oghene God makes all things possible

81 Ogheneruemu Oghene God makes all things possible

82 Oghenerukevwe Rukevwe, Rukky, Ruks God did this for me

83 Ogheneruno Oruno, Runo God has so much

84 Oghenetega Otega, Tega, Oghene God is worthy to be worshipped

85 Oghenevwede Oghenede, Oghene God owns the day

86 Oghenevwogagan Ogaga, Gaga, Oghene God provides all my strength

87 Oghomena Ogho, Omena Here is my respect

88 Oghonoro Ogho, Onoro Respect is greater than riches

89 Ohwevwo Ohwo Good human relationship provides valuable support

90 Ojanomare Janoma I have met the challenge

91 Okeroghene Okeoghene, Oghene God’s own time

92 Okiremute Okite There’s time for everything

93 Okpako Kpako Senior

94 Okposio Osio Heavy Rain

95 Omafuvwe Mafuvwe, Oma I am at peace

96 Omarmerhi Mamerhi, Oma Good God

97 Omenasan Menasan Mine is unique

98 Omodibo Modibo Young disciple/servant

99 Omoefe Omo, Efe Child is wealth

100 Omonigho Omo, Igho Child is greater than riches

101 Omonoro Omo, Onoro Child is greater than gold

103 Omote Omote Girl

104 Omotejohwo Omote A girl is also a human being

105 Omoteko Eko Girl born in Lagos

106 Omotekoro Oro A girl is like Gold

107 Omotore Tore, Omote Birth of a girl brings festivity

108 Omotughele Motughele Girl from ughelli

109 Omotukane Motukane Girl born in the Diaspora

110 Omovigho Omo, Igho Child brings wealth

111 Omoyibo Moyibo Little fair person

112 Onajite Ojite This is sufficient

114 Onakpoma Ono Who creates life?

115 Onanefe Efe, Ona This child is greater than riches

116 Onofeghara Efe, Nofeghara Who shares his wealth with others

117 Onoharhese Norhahese Who blames good deeds

118 Onomavwe Ono Who is my creator?

119 Onome Onome This is mine

120 Onomine Mimi, Ono Whom do I look up to?

121 Onoriode Ono Who knows tomorrow

122 Onovughakpor Onovughe, Ono Who can predict what life can bring?

123 Orodena Orode The great one

124 Osio Osio Rain

125 Otevwobrise Otobrise, Otobru It’s sufficient to make parables

126 Oviereya Ovieya Queen

127 Ovigueraye Ovigue Everyone with his/her own destiny

128 Ovuevuraye Ovuevu, Vuevuraye Everyone has his/ her own mind

129 Oyabevwe Oyabe Tired of sojourn

130 Oyibo Oyibo Fair skinned

131 Oyovwikemo Kemo, Yovwike May our children be blessed

132 Oyovwikerhi Kerhi, Yovwike May my God be blessed

133 Ufuoma Fuoma Peace of mind

134 Ughwubetine Betine No more deaths

135 Umukoko Okoko Young woman

136 Umuto Muto Woman

137 Uruemuesiri Esiri, Uruemu Good deeds

Mamalette