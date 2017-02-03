Names of Urhobo Female Children And Their Meanings
LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobos are people of southern Nigeria, near the northwestern Niger delta. The Urhobo is the major ethnic group in Delta State.
Every Urhobo name given to a child has a meaning attached to it. The Urhobo believe that a child lives up to the likeness or meaning of the name that she or he bears. Urhobo names have deep meanings. Names are not mere labels, as they are in some other societies. Many Urhobo names invoke spiritual or religious significance.
Enjoy these Urhobo baby names for girls below;
NAME POSSIBLE PET NAME MEANING
1 Akpenvwoghene Akpenvwe Praise God
2 Akpobume Akpobo My own life
3 Akporvwovwo Akpovwovwo Good life in later years
4 Anaborhi Naborhi Born with good destiny
5 Asaroyoma Sayoma Comfort zones
6 Avwunudiogba Unudiogba Those who profess strength with mere talk
7 Avwunufe Efe, Wunufe Wealthy only by mouth, not substance
8 Edeki Deki Market day
9 Edidjana Didjana Sunday
10 Edore Dore Day of festivity (festival)
11 Eduvie Duvie Day of glory
12 Efediome Diome Let riches be mine
13 Efekodo Efe, Fekodo Famous with wealth
14 Efemena Efe Here is my wealth
16 Efetobo Efe wealth is achieved
17 Efeturi Efe, Feturi There are more than 100 types of riches
18 Efevwerha Efe Wealth is joyful
19 Efurhievwe Efe Destined to be wealthy
20 Eghwrudjakpor Jakpor, Eghwrudje I have come to stay
21 Eguono Guono Love
22 Ejaita Jaita Let them say
23 Ejiroghene Ejiro Praise God
24 Ejokparoghene Oghene, Jokpa Let us trust in God
25 Ejomafuvwe Jomafu, Jomafuvwe Let peace reign in my life
26 Ejoyovwi Joyovwi Let it be a success
27 Elohor/Enohor Blessing
28 Emarejedje Omare, Ejedje The elderly also run for life
29 Emetemedia Metemedia I will always remain a lady
30 Emeterhire Emete Girls have arrived
31 Emuobosa Muobo Your own thing is precious
32 Emuvoke Voke Everything has time
33 Enajemete Emete These are also girls
34 Enita Nita Watch what you say
35 Enitekiru Eniteh Think before you act
36 Enivwenaye Nivwenai Compare my achievements with those of my detractors
37 Erhimeyoma Oyoma My God is good
38 Erhinyoja Rhinyoja, onyoja God meets our challenges/ hears our prayers
39 Erhinyuse Use God answers prayers
40 Erhioghene Erhi, Ogene The spirit of God
41 Erhuvwun Erhus Beauty
42 Erukainure Rukainure, Eruks We have aided them
43 Eseoghene Ese God’s gift
44 Esereshareberuo Ese, Eseberuo men are hard to please
45 Eserovwe Ovwe, Ese God’s grace/free gift
46 Esisorigho Esisi Bag of money
47 Etanomare Tanomare, Nomare Freed from blame
48 Etarakpobuno Etabuno, Tabuno The world has so much to say
49 Ighofose Ose, Igho Money can break close relationships
50 Ighofovwe Igho Wealth suites me
51 Ighohwo Igho Riches make you human
52 Iminiovwerha Imoni There’s joy in having blood relations
53 Iniovosa Niovosa Siblings are unique
54 Irorokpaka Rokpaka Deep thoughts
55 Isio Stars
56 Miriodere Miriode I now have a name
57 Mitaire Mitai I have achieved their match
58 Mivwodere Mivwode I now have a name
59 Norioghene Norien Look at God’s judgement
60 Obatere Atare Destiny
61 Obiebi Biebi Dark
62 Oborerhinrin Berhirin It’s your destiny
63 Odavwaro Odaro I am contented
64 Odibo Odibo Disciple/Servant
65 Odirin Dirin Patience
66 Ododo Dodo Red
67 Ofuafo Fuafo White
68 Ofuako Fuako One with white teeth
69 Oghenebrume Brume God decided in my favour
70 Oghenechovwe Chovwe, Oghene God aided me
71 Oghenefejiro Ofejiro, Ejiro,Oghene God is praiseworthy
72 Oghenegaren Garen, Ogene God is great
73 Oghenekevwe Kevwe, Oghene God gave me
74 Oghenekohwo Oghene, Kohwo God provides
75 Ogheneme Ome, Oghene My God
76 Oghenemine Mimi, Mine I look up to God
77 Oghenenyerhovwo Nyerhovwo, Oghene God answers prayers
78 Oghenenyore Nyore, Oghene God answers prayers
79 Ogheneochuko Ochuko, Oghene God provides my support
80 Oghenerhoro Oghene God makes all things possible
81 Ogheneruemu Oghene God makes all things possible
82 Oghenerukevwe Rukevwe, Rukky, Ruks God did this for me
83 Ogheneruno Oruno, Runo God has so much
84 Oghenetega Otega, Tega, Oghene God is worthy to be worshipped
85 Oghenevwede Oghenede, Oghene God owns the day
86 Oghenevwogagan Ogaga, Gaga, Oghene God provides all my strength
87 Oghomena Ogho, Omena Here is my respect
88 Oghonoro Ogho, Onoro Respect is greater than riches
89 Ohwevwo Ohwo Good human relationship provides valuable support
90 Ojanomare Janoma I have met the challenge
91 Okeroghene Okeoghene, Oghene God’s own time
92 Okiremute Okite There’s time for everything
93 Okpako Kpako Senior
94 Okposio Osio Heavy Rain
95 Omafuvwe Mafuvwe, Oma I am at peace
96 Omarmerhi Mamerhi, Oma Good God
97 Omenasan Menasan Mine is unique
98 Omodibo Modibo Young disciple/servant
99 Omoefe Omo, Efe Child is wealth
100 Omonigho Omo, Igho Child is greater than riches
101 Omonoro Omo, Onoro Child is greater than gold
103 Omote Omote Girl
104 Omotejohwo Omote A girl is also a human being
105 Omoteko Eko Girl born in Lagos
106 Omotekoro Oro A girl is like Gold
107 Omotore Tore, Omote Birth of a girl brings festivity
108 Omotughele Motughele Girl from ughelli
109 Omotukane Motukane Girl born in the Diaspora
110 Omovigho Omo, Igho Child brings wealth
111 Omoyibo Moyibo Little fair person
112 Onajite Ojite This is sufficient
114 Onakpoma Ono Who creates life?
115 Onanefe Efe, Ona This child is greater than riches
116 Onofeghara Efe, Nofeghara Who shares his wealth with others
117 Onoharhese Norhahese Who blames good deeds
118 Onomavwe Ono Who is my creator?
119 Onome Onome This is mine
120 Onomine Mimi, Ono Whom do I look up to?
121 Onoriode Ono Who knows tomorrow
122 Onovughakpor Onovughe, Ono Who can predict what life can bring?
123 Orodena Orode The great one
124 Osio Osio Rain
125 Otevwobrise Otobrise, Otobru It’s sufficient to make parables
126 Oviereya Ovieya Queen
127 Ovigueraye Ovigue Everyone with his/her own destiny
128 Ovuevuraye Ovuevu, Vuevuraye Everyone has his/ her own mind
129 Oyabevwe Oyabe Tired of sojourn
130 Oyibo Oyibo Fair skinned
131 Oyovwikemo Kemo, Yovwike May our children be blessed
132 Oyovwikerhi Kerhi, Yovwike May my God be blessed
133 Ufuoma Fuoma Peace of mind
134 Ughwubetine Betine No more deaths
135 Umukoko Okoko Young woman
136 Umuto Muto Woman
137 Uruemuesiri Esiri, Uruemu Good deeds
