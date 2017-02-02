Lagos Police Say ‘No’ To Tuface’s Planned Protest … Criminals Might Hijack Process-CP

Share This





















The state Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, had earlier stated that there was no official request from the protesters notifying security agencies of their plan, but disclosed on Wednesday that the Lagos State Police Command was not ready for that kind of demonstration hence would not allow it to hold.Stating that intelligence report indicates that criminals might hijack the process, the police chief stated that no matter how good an intention is, hoodlums would always find a way to harass, rob and attack innocent members of the public, who may wish to go about their lawful duty.“Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest. And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand,” Owoseni said.He had earlier in the week explained at a press conference that: “The Civil Society had said that they do not need police permission to carry out any peaceful protest, but they should also be aware that there might be those who share an opposing view. This set of persons may want to disrupt the peaceful demonstration and would want to attack demonstrators.“This is why we advise individuals or group of persons who may wish to embark on civil demonstration to inform the police so that adequate security arrangement would be provided.”