Nigerian Professor Invents Cure For HIV/AIDS

LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Professor Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher in Veterinary Medicine of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State was reported to have discovered cure for dreaded HIV/Aids disease.

The vice chancellor of the university, Francis Otunta disclosed this Wednesday on the Voice Of Nigeria VON.

He said the university was in the process of mass producing the drug discovered by the professor for further clinical trials on persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country.

TheCable cited the inventor as saying that his research findings were first presented to the world virology conference in Atlanta in 2015, and Antonio (Texas), in 2016, adding that the results of the laboratory tests had already been published in many international scientific journals, including the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research.

The researcher disclosed that he was about to sign a memorandum of understanding with the US-based publishers of World Journal of AIDS, for the publication of his book “How I came about the cure for HIV/AIDS.”

Ezeibe said that the medicine was patented in August 2014 in Nigeria, and called on the federal government to help him to secure international patency for the drug.

“If commercialised, the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate would become an alternative for petroleum to the Nigerian economy,” he said,