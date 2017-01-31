Westminster College Lagos Releases Dates For Entrance Examination

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Westminster College Lagos has released dates on which to conduct common entrance examination for new students and those transferring from other schools to the school.

The entrance examination dates according to a flier made available to Urhobotoday.com are fixed on Saturday, February 18th, 2017, Saturday, March 25, 2017, Saturday, June 24th, 2017, Saturday, August 5, 2017 and Ssaturday, September 2, 2017.

The venue for the examinations are the permanent site of Westminster College Lagos, located at 7-15 Johnson Barovbe Street, Off Ikotun/Idimu Road, by Pab Bus Stop, Idimu, Lagos and Holy Famiy School located at Airport Road, Effurun, Warri, Delta State. The time for the examination is 9.00 am prompt. Applicants are expected to pay N5,000 for application.

Westminster College Lagos is a citadel of qualitative education with well equipped modern science laboratories, Introductory Technology Workshop,Visual Art Studio, Computer laboratory with internet facilities, well equipped typing pool, Home Economic Special room, music studio, standard libarary, a well secured separate boarding houses for boys and girls with guaranteed c;ean and portable water and constant electricity supply aided by two giant stand by generators..

For further enquiries please contact the Secretary, Westminster College Lagos, 7-15 Jahnson Barovbe Street, Off Ikotun/Idimu Road, by Pab Bbus Stop, Idimu, Lagos.

You can also call telephone numbers 08035667964, 08035273835 or 08093148476.

You are equally advised to logon to the website of the school, www.westminstercollegelagos.org for more information about the school