Iraq Fires Back at Trump, Bans US Citizens From Their Country

According to Daily Mail, Iraqi politicians on Monday, January 30 banned US citizens from entering their country.Kamil al-Ghrairi and Mohammed Saadoun who are Iraqi politicians said the decision which was made at the parliament was binding.Although no specific numbers were given, they said this decision was made by majority of the politicians.‘We will definitely take stance against this illegal, inhumane and anti-human-rights activity in international bodies.‘And once again (we) will review and explore American human rights in international bodies in order to let the world to know what a system they are facing.’How the ban will be affected is not known yet as American military personnel, non-government and aid workers, oil companies and American business people are in Iraq.Ishaq Jahangiri who is the senior vice president in Iraq described the ban illegal and against human right.‘We will definitely take stance against this illegal, inhumane and anti-human-rights activity in international bodies.‘And once again (we) will review and explore American human rights in international bodies in order to let the world to know what a system they are facing.’