Delta APC Tasks Okowa on Alleged $10m Scam, CallS for Intervention of EFCC

Share This





















Related

The Party equally called on the nation’s anti-corruption agencies, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged involvement of Okowa in the scam.The APC in Delta, in a press release signed by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Engr. Leonard Ibibi said the party had to react when; “online reports and social media channels have pointedly accused Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta State as one the suspects who connived with his mistress, an actress who hailed from the Ika-speaking area of Delta State and based in Texas U.S.A., to launder the $10m into slush accounts in order to avoid detection by security agencies.Hear him, “We hope it is not true that Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa is the one involved; but, if it is established that he is implicated, then it is most cruel, manipulative and disgraceful for Governor Okowa to debase himself so callously, and to have acted in a manner that is so ‘criminal’ and morally unjust.“Given the gravity of the allegations, we call on Governor Okowa to step into the open and clear the air on this scandalous fleecing of the wealth of Deltans, including the reported misappropriation of N48.6billion DESOPADEC funds.”The Party which said it has become imperative for EFCC to take up the investigation of the allegation against Delta State governor, maintained that the essence of the investigation is to unravel mystery surrounding the missing fund and possibly recover it .“We implore EFCC to dig deeper with this investigation and uncover other possible covert misappropriation by Governor Okowa who has still not responded to a recent accusation by Sahara Reporters that he, allegedly misappropriated a colossal sum of N48.6b from the statutory allocation due to Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), being half of the total 13% derivation funds that accrued to Delta State from May 2015 to November 2016, which has left the major oil-producing areas without any meaningful development since the advent of his administration,” the Party revealed