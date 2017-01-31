Mystery Tree Rises in Delta State After Two Years

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a mystery to people living in the vicinity of Ndokwa West local government as a tree that had fallen for the past two years suddenly resurrect.

The tree was reported to have been cut down and dried up in the vicinity of Ndokwa West Council of Delta State for over two years.

Workers were amazed to have seen the tree standing erect when they resumed work in the morning.

The alert the staff raised attracted a lot of the people to scene which had become a tourist centre.

A Facebook user, Tony Oyem who shared the photos of the resurrected tree on social media captioned it thus, “Wonder tree in Ndokwa west council, fair down and dry for two years rose up today’s night. Turned council Secretariat a tourist center…”