Trump Stops People From Seven islamic Countries From Entering US

The new executive order which introduces an extreme vetting process on immigrants from the seven countries affected was signed by the US president on Friday January 27, 2017.The bill titled “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” is one of the first steps in line with the US President’s commitment to tighten border security and reduce the number of refugees entering into the country.The affected countries include; Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia, according to information from a White House official.The order signed by the US president reads: “I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States and thus suspend any such entry.”The Herald