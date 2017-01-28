Onuesoke to Northern Govs On Herdsmen: Monitor Your Boarder against Mali, Senegal

Share This





















Onuesoke who gave the advise in Abuja while reacting to Northern Governors’ claim that Fulani herdsmen from Senegal and Mali were responsible for the havoc created by herdsmen in Nigeria, argued that if their statement is anything to go by, they are expected to execute their responsibilities as Chief Security officers of their various states by monitoring and preventing herdsmen from this two countries from entering Nigeria instead of making it a public affair..The PDP Chieftain who doubted the claim of the Nothern Governors wondered how they want Nigerians to believe that Senegalese and Mali herdsmen would come all the way from 3,000 miles to attack Nigerians in their country.“Isn’t this silly for anyone to even imagine it. I wonder how these governors want us to believe this story. It is the same card they played when Boko Haram was breeding. We were told that they were not Nigerians. Now Fulani herdsmen are not Nigerians. These guys must be imagining that Nigerians are all kids fanatisize in fairy tales and folklores. This time got it wrong again.“Thank God that the governors admitted that the massacres are done by herdsmen. I cannot imagine that they are strangers from other countries and none of them has been arrested and prosecuted. Which country in the world will allow Nigerian immigrants to be raiding and killing their citizens and all they will do is to open one nameless register. What is the duty of Nigerian Military force whose sole priority is to protect the Nation’s territory from all enemies both foreign and domestic. Instead, ” Onuesoke argued.The PDP Chieftain lament that it is Its unfortunate that Nigerians are playing politics with everything including the lives of those they seek to govern, adding that the statement credited to the northern governors showed the highest level of insensitivity on the part of the people they are angling to govern and an indictment on Nigerian security agents.Hear him, “Is a shame and heavy to hear that foreigner from small Africa countries can attack Nigerians not at the borders of the country, but deep in the heart of Nigeria and the government and by extension the whole security agencies are watching helplessly, but are quick to effect the arrest of those who advice self- defense against the so called foreigner.”