Nigerian Ex-Minister, Gbagi Condemns Negative Media Report on Buhari’s Death

He said at this time of Nigeria’s history, challenges and opportunities, rather than praying such, people and the nation should make it a point of prayer for the nation’s development and Mr President’s good health to guide and do the right things Nigerians seek.“At this moment of time, Nigeria need peaceful and harmonious prayers from all religious gathering, political grouping devoid of any violence or threat to our democratic dispensation and it is unacceptable,” the former minister said on Thursday in London. He urged the Nigerian people to exercise more patience and verify stories before accepting them or sharing and advised the media owners, to remember the ethics of the profession and to verify all reports before they publish.It will be recalled that the story of Mr. President Buhari appeared online from a website adopting a brand and well-known media company title in the United Kingdom that he is dead.Also the Nigeria Leadership Forum (NLF) a think-tank on Nigeria and Africa’s affairs berated those behind the stories and condemned it. Speaking on the issue, Dr. Yomiade said: â€œit is a sad situation that Nigerians are taken for ride by unscrupulous media platform”.He said the forum was pleased with responses from Nigeria and wish all Nigerians to unite in fighting falsehood and strengthening religious tolerance as well as living together in unity. He reiterated that there is no doubt there are so many rumours and false news being peddled around about Nigeria by people, organisations and groups who donâ€™t wish the country or itâ€™s people well.“We cannot avoid getting some of these fakes news but plead with all Nigerians to exercise some discretion in their dissemination. Letâ€™s remember that even younger people in high places have fallen ill. We should let Mr. President enjoy his holiday and reserve any comments until at least after his 10 days holidayâ€, he added.