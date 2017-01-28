Delta APC Sets to Organise A Befitting Burial For Senator Francis Okpozo

Share This





















To set the ball rolling, the SWC had constituted a sub-committee to liase with late Senator Francis Okpozo’s burial committee to work out modalities on how will work together in giving the departed elder statesman a befitting burial.The Party Chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue in a statement said the sub-committee functions, “would be to mobilise and provide necessary support to the family and the main Burial Committee set up by the Isoko Nation.”According to the statement, the sub-committee is chaired by Hon Fred Olokor Okpowhoro. Other members include Chief Cyril Ogodo, Snr. Apostle Yemi Omaghomi, Dr Iyke Odikpo, Barr Cyprian Ashibuogwu and Pastor PZ Aghinigan.It would be recalled that this action became necessary following an earlier condolence visits of the members of the SWC, led by the leader of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, to Okpozo family, where the party indicated interest to be part of the burial process.Prophet Erue charged party members to reach out to the committee members to contribute their inputs to ensure that the burial is successfully organized.