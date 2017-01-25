Turkish School: Police Nab One Suspected Kidnapper, Deny Knowledge of N50m Ransom Payment

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One of the suspected kidnappers of three pupils and five officials of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Ogun has been arrested.

This disclosure was made by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone II, Kayode Aderanti during an interaction with journalists. He said the police would make some shocking revelations in a couple of days.

The AIG who denied knowledge of the payment of N50 million to the kidnappers, insisted that the kidnappers succumbed to superior pressure from the police.

Aderanti said they gave up after they realized that their identities were known by policemen, adding that some of their relatives were held to pressure them into releasing the victims.

Although Aderanti declined to give further details on the arrest, it was gathered that the arrested suspect was picked in Lagos as soon as he fled the creek where the victims were held.

Urhobotoday learnt that the suspect had in his possession some of the ransom paid by parents and relatives of the victims.

According to Aderanti, “The victims were taken to a hospital in Ikeja. All the victims are in good health and the school management on Wedneaday took them to meet with the Ogun State Governor.

“ I am not aware if any ransom was paid. Police was not involved in ransom. It is complete falsehood to say the police didn’t do anything to rescue the victims. It is wrong for anyone to say the police took glory for what it didn’t do. I think the problem the Nigeria Police faces is that of lack of trust and poor perception.

“Myself and my team haven’t slept in days because of this issue. We were working day and night. The IGP deployed so many Special Forces and gadgets to ensure the rescue of these victims. The kidnappers knew that their cover had been blown. Already, we have arrested one of the kidnappers who fled the creek. More revelations would be made soon.

“On our side, we are putting in place strategies to contain such issues. I have had meetings with strategic commanders for about two hours today (Wednesday). We have invigorated marine patrol with more boats on the waterways to intercept criminals. There are so many things the police would unfold. Even the schools have their blames but I can assure you it would no longer be business as usual. These schools must ensure that security measures are put in place.”