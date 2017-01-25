Jubilating Parents, Staff Besiege Turkish College over Release of Kidnapped Staff, Students

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was jubilation galore as the news of the release of the abducted staff and students of Turkish College filtered into town.

Eight students and two staff of the Nigeria Turkish International School, Isheri, Ogun State, who were abducted on January 13, 2017.

They were reportedly released about 7.30pm yesterday after ransom running into millions of Naira was reported paid to the abductors. Available information had it that parents parted with between N4million about N10 million each to secure the release of the students and staff.

It was gathered as soon as the news of the release of the victims filtered to town, parents of the affected students and the staff as well as other parents thronged the school premises.

According to the source, it was jubilation galore as the parents, teachers and the management could not hide their happiness.

Statement issued by the school, signed by Yigit read; “We wish to inform the general public that the kidnapped students and staff of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) Ogun state, have regained freedom. The victims were released this evening after a painstaking collaborative effort by the relevant security agencies in the country.

“The management of NTIC wishes to express our gratitude to the relevant security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the three students, one Turkish teacher, a cook and three supervisors. “

“We also wish to extend our appreciation to the government and good people of Ogun State for their support throughout the difficult period. The role of the Ogun State Government is highly appreciated.

A staff of the school who craved anonymity said all the 10 victims were released. ‘’However, they were all taken to an undisclosed hospital to determine their state of health and stabilise them emotionally.’’

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, PPPRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi ;’’The victims were released last night and we are expecting them at the police command, Eleweran, Abeokuta tomorrow (today).