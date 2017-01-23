Delta: Fulani Herdsmen Abduct Ex-Council Boss, Friday Akpoyibo

Share This





















Akpoyibo was abducted on Sunday on his way to Abuja.Though details of the incident was sketchy as at press time, it was gathered that a younger brother to Chief Akpoyibo and an unidentified male passenger, both of whom were traveling with the former chairman were also abducted by the hoodlums.A female passenger, who was said to have been accompanied the trio on the trip was left behind.Confirming the incident On Monday, former aide to the chairman told reporters in Ughelli that the former chairman who is a younger brother to retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Marvel Akpoyibo, was abducted, Sunday on his way to Abuja.“He was going to Abuja to attend the inauguration of the recently appointed executives of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, NDRBDA, when the hoodlums struck.“They were taken into the bush after being disposed of their personal items,”the former aide who spoke on anonymity stated.