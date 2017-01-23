Jammeh Flown to Malabo With Tinubu’s Plane

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Fresh facts about the plane used to carry disgraced former President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh from Banjul to Malabo have been revealed.

The Nigerian newspaper, The Nation said today that the Falcon jet belongs to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress.

Earlier reports had said the plane belongs to Mauritanian president.

Jammeh was flown in the dark to Malabo after two days of talks with Guinean President Alpha Conde and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz.

”After agreeing to leave and save The Gambia from a major crisis, Jammeh was confronted by big challenge – how to fly out.

”The leaders, The Nation learnt, reached out to All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who authorised his private aircraft to be used to fly Jammeh out of Banjul, sources said.

”Tinubu’s VP-CBT Falcon Jet had been with President Conde, who is a close friend of the leading politician.

” Sources said Tinubu was contacted to allow the use of his jet to fly Jammeh out of Banjul.

”He reportedly gave a condition: it should only be used “if it will facilitate the quick exit of Jammeh and lead to the restoration of peace and democracy in The Gambia”.

“The plane eventually flew out with Jammeh, his wife, mother and President Conde on board.

“Senegal, it was learnt, insisted on knowing those on board before allowing it to overfly its airspace. This wish was granted. Jammeh was flown to Equatorial Guinea where he will be on exile”, The Nation reported.