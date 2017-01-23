Ohworode of Olomu is ‘Fantastically’ Sound at 100 Years-Onuesoke

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and Governorship aspirant in 2007 generation, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has felicitated with His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, on his centenary birthday celebrated on Friday and the 29th anniversary of his coronation to the ancient throne of his forefathers.

Speaking to journalists at Ohworode’s palace during the celebration of his birthday on Friday, Onuesoke said Urhobo people in particular and the nation in general have reasons to celebrate the centenary birthday of the Monarch because as the oldest King in Delta State he is still fantastically sound hence, he still reads without glasses, walk without aide, drives and display the strength of horse.

He recalled that the Monarch in company of his immediate family recently caused a stir when he drove himself in a black Lexus jeep to St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ogoni-Olomu for a special thanksgiving service.

“His kind of Monarch his rear. He need to be commended for being able to maintain such a sound health and mind at the age of a hundred years old, when majority of his age group cannot wak alone, speak, see, read or write. His ability to be physically sound at this age is an evidence that he had maintained a discipline personal habit that had seen him through to this age,” Onuesoke observed.

He commended His Royal Majesty for demonstrating exemplary leadership, worthy of emulation and for being a role model and source of inspiration for many within and outside the Olomu kingdom.

He further extolled Ohworode for upholding the highest ideals and virtues of traditional institutions in the country and for playing significant roles in the promotion of harmony, socio-cultural cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence among diverse peoples.

“His Royal Majesty’s 29years reign is not only eventful but beneficial to the kingdom and humanity. The peace, progress and prosperity in Olomu kingdom can be ascribed to his wise and freehearted leadership.

““I pray that Almighty God continues to strengthen and prosper him even as He blesses him with many more years of fulfillment,” Onuesoke stated