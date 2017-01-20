Celebration as Urhobo Monarch, Ohworode Splashes Chieftaincy Titles on Members of Urhobo Social Club (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Ema, an Urhobo cultural dancing group and other cultural entertainment outfits were on ground to entertain visitors to different kind of Urhobo cultural activities.Urhobo Social Club of Lagos, Nigeria, is a well established organization of Urhobo elite seeking to advance the fortunes of the Urhobo peopleMembers of Urhobo Social Club Lagos honoured at the event were the Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT) of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe, who was honoured with the title of Aghwotu of Urhoboland (Crowd puller of Urhoboland), President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Simeon Ohwofa, honoured with the title of Akpo-Obaro, Chief (Engr) Godwin Onabedje, Chief Bright Apinoko and Chief Dan Oghoyone.Others were Chief Edore Agba, Chief Jitobo Akanike, Chief Samson Okuesa and Chief Austin Tadafe.While reading the code of conduct of a chieftaincy holder, Ohworode, the oldest Urhobo Monarch who is presently celebrating his hundred years old birthday, advised the newly initiated Chieftaincy title holders to show respect to their subjects.“Chieftaincy title holders are honest people. They are not tricksters or trouble makers. They are expected to settle issues in their communities. As part of its code of conduct, it is forbidden for Olorogun to enter pit, climb up or put things on their heads,” Ohworode advised.Responding on behalf of others, Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT) of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe, honoured with the chieftaincy title of ‘Aghwotu of Urhoboland’ thanked Ohworode for honouring members of Urhobo Social Club Lagos with Chieftaincy titles, praying that the Monarch will live long so as to rule Urhobo nation for a very long time.Hear him, “God bless you my King. Long may you live as King of Urhoboland. God should also bless us that are receiving these titles today. God bless our children and family. Whatever we put our hands let there be progress.”Speaking exclusively to Urhobotoday.com, Barovbe said he felt elated, humble and honored for a monarch who is one hundred years old to honour them with the prestigious chieftaincy title from Olomu kingdom.Barovbe who disclosed that USCL had important personalities in the business environment, legislatures, Executives, judiciary and other great professions, advised Urhobos to be united in whatever Endeavour they found themselves for them to forge ahead.He maintained that once Urhobos are united, there will be progress and development.President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Simeon Ohwofa who said he is happy and humble for being recognized by the oldest king in Urhoboland disclosed that the development in the Club is a positive one, adding that Urhobo people are happy with their activities.“If you listen to the prayer of Ohworode, you could see that he was very elated, excited and he mentioned three basic things to show Urhobo Social Club Lagos are very interested in Urhobo activities. According him, the basic things are planning, contributing of money and taking action to ensure that Urhobo as a whole is moving on.“My advice to Urhobo people is that they should do good at all time. Everybody should have interest of the Urhobos at heart and work to make sure that Urhobo interest is achieved. All individual interest should be subsume under the umbrella body of Urhobo,” he advised.