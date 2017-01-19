Lagos CP, Owoseni Goes Back to School

Share This





















Related

Lagos CP,Fatai Owoseni,A police source disclosed that Mr. Owoseni’s conduct in the case involving Mr. Sowore hastened his redeployment.According to our source, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, had reportedly obstructed the redeployment of the CP from Lagos until the recent incident. Oba Akiolu is a retired police officer.However, our police source said the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, had not decided on a replacement for the CP. Even so, the source stated that Umar Garba, who was recently promoted to the rank of the Commissioner of Police and who was the officer in charge of monitoring at the IGP’s office, was being tipped to replace Mr. Owoseni.Saharareporters