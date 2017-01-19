PDP Debunks Rumour of Sylva Taking Over Government in Bayelsa

Share This





















By Amos OkiomaAccording to him, the reports making the rounds that, the Supreme Court has reversed its earlier decision and that, Chief Timipre Sylva is coming to take over as Governor is not true and a figment of the imagination of the APC and their supporters, who are bent on truncating the existing peace and security in the State, through spurious claims.The statement reads in part; “Chief Timipre Sylva has been roundly beaten at the polls and the defeat was expressly affirmed at the Governorship Election Tribunal, the Appeal and Supreme Courts and Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson’s position as the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State is not under any contest”The PDP therefore calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the APC leaders in Bayelsa State, particularly the serial governorship aspirant, Chief Timipre Sylva and the clueless junior Minister, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri to order, as they have always attempted to breach the peace/Security of the State, which the PDP Restoration Government under the able leadership of Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson has restored to the State.While calling on PDP supporters and Bayelsans generally to disregard the reports and go about their lawful duties, the PDP chairman also called on the law enforcement agencies to be vigilant as well as nip every security breach in the bud.The statement equally enjoined Bayelsans to remain steadfast in their support for the policies and programmes of the Hon. Seriake Dickson led Restoration government, which has displayed extreme courage and a genuine desire to move the State and its people to greater heights in all ramification and intent.It, however, drew the attention of the President to the activities of some APC stalwarts and their supporters, who are using the instruments of the State, such as the Police and other security agencies to molest and embarrass law abiding Bayelsans, who are supporters of the PDP, in the State.The statement called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the APC to call their members to order, as such unwholesome and unacceptable attitude could cause a breach of the peace in the State and its citizens.