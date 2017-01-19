Suicide: Wife of Naval Personal Drinks ’Otapiapia’ to Terminate Her Life

Share This





















It was alleged that the couple had an argument after the man discovered that the woman was lying to him on her where about after absconding from her matrimonial for three days.Urhobotoday.com bathered that she left the house and told the husband she was going to church.Unknown to her, the husband, it was gathered, went to the church without seeing her.He was said to have enquired from other church members who told him the wife was not seen in church.After three days, the woman was said to have returned home and told her husband that she was kidnapped.An argument was said to have ensued between them, after which, the woman, allegedly went inside the room and drank the insecticide.Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Western Naval Command (WNC) Lieutenant Commander Chinwe Umar said the Rating was in police custody, adding that investigations were ongoing.Spokesperson for the Police Command, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police (SP) also confirmed the incident.She said: “I don’t have much information on it but I can tell you that investigation is ongoing.”