Urhobo Social Club Congratulates Ohworode of Olomu on Centenary Birthday
LAGOS JANAURY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Social Club of Lagos has congratulated the oldest reigning king in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Royal Canon, Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, on his centenary birthday which comes up on Friday 20th January, 2017 and the 29th anniversary of his coronation to the ancient throne of his forefathers.
The Club in a statement signed by its President, Chief Simeon Ohwofa and General Secretary, Dr (Deacon) Isaac Feledu joined the entire Urhobo People Worldwide, the good people of Delta State and Nigerians to celebrate the joyous moment with HRM Ohworode of his 100 years birthday anniversary with him , his friends and family.
They prayed that God should provide the monarch with good health and abundant blessing.
CONGRANTS BUT SIT UP AND I REPEAT PLEASE WE BACK ON YOU: WHAT AN INSULT FROM THE UGLY LOOKING MUMU GOVERNOR OKOWA: What a big insult on the Monarchs for Okowa threatening to withhold their salaries- A big insult
In a flash back, I cannot blame Okowa as these Monarch have sold out to PDP rogues and they continued selling and mortgaging the interest of their people and various kingdoms
Imagine the Vice President visiting the Olu of Itshekiri in his creek, in a village (Ode Itshekiri) not bigger than Oviore town in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. The whole population of Itshekiri is just like that Agbon Kingdom in Delta State but simply for the fact that Urhobo traditional rulers run after Ibori are being used as errand boys hence they lost their honour.
Again, Isoko and Ndokwa should learn lessen from this action and under rating. Particularly the Isoko wgo are very gullible to political manipulation. They were and are still being used against the Urhobo since the time of UPN days
They should come and join their kith and kins- the Urhobos. The Ndokwas understand my views here
How can we blame that ugly looking Okowa threatening our Monarchs, what an insult! We waiting for these Ivies if they will again let us down comes 2019.
We are waiting to see their re-action and action comes 2019
Enough is just Enough of this insult