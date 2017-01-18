Urhobo Social Club Congratulates Ohworode of Olomu on Centenary Birthday

Share This























LAGOS JANAURY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Social Club of Lagos has congratulated the oldest reigning king in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Royal Canon, Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, on his centenary birthday which comes up on Friday 20th January, 2017 and the 29th anniversary of his coronation to the ancient throne of his forefathers.

The Club in a statement signed by its President, Chief Simeon Ohwofa and General Secretary, Dr (Deacon) Isaac Feledu joined the entire Urhobo People Worldwide, the good people of Delta State and Nigerians to celebrate the joyous moment with HRM Ohworode of his 100 years birthday anniversary with him , his friends and family.

They prayed that God should provide the monarch with good health and abundant blessing.