Nigerians March Against Buhari In Lagos, Lament Increasing Hardship, Austerity

LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A great number of Nigerians came out on Monday morning to support a protest against the increasing hardship inflicted on the populace by the policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The protest was organised by frontline rights group, United Action for Democracy (UAD).

The protesters joined labour and rights crusaders who gathered as early as 8am at the Lagos State Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Yaba.

From there they marched through the expansive Ikorodu Road, down to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.

The park was the venue of the January 2011 Occupy Nigeria anti-fuel price increase rallies that shook the foundation of the then Goodluck Jonathan administration.

They brandished banners and placards that advertised their grievances and sought to rouse Nigerians to rise to reclaim their country from the bungling political class.

Some of the messages read:

“ARISE AGAINST AUSTERITY AND HARDSHIP”,

“REVERSE DEREGULATION AND NAIRA DEVALUATION NOW!”, and

“UPHOLD DEMOCRACY IN THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS”, among others.

At the Gani Park in Ojota, there were fiery speeches and more solidarity songs to commemorate the 2011 uprising and send out warning signals to the Buhari administration.

It was just as UAD National Convener, Gabriel Ojuma Esq., had told News Express early this morning:

