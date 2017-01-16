Bayelsa Govt Vows to Review Okoloba Shoreline Protection Contract

Share This





















By Amos OkiomaThis position was made known during the distribution of some relief materials, donated by the state government, in fulfilment of its promise to alleviate the sufferings of victims of last Monday’s landslide at Okoloba in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.Speaking during the exercise, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Rt Hon. Talford Ongolo, who led the distribution team noted that, although available information indicates that the contract in question predates the present administration, the government is determined to take all necessary measures to unravel the circumstances surrounding the project.Rt Hon Ongolo said the state government would carry out a thorough investigation to find out the contractor, factors responsible for abandonment of the project and mount pressure on all relevant agencies to ensure its commencement and completion.The Chief of Staff, who pointed out the contributions of Bayelsa to the commonwealth of the country, reiterated the state government’s call on the Federal Ministry of Environment and donor agencies to join hands in tackling the environmental challenges facing the state.While sympathising with the victims, Rt Hon. Ongolo assured them of further support, and also called on philanthropic individuals and organisations, including religious bodies to identify with the Okoloba community to mitigate the effects of the disaster.He, however, urged the people not to allow the incident weigh them down, but should rather keep hope alive, as the government would collaborate with other stakeholders to proffer lasting solutions to the erosion and other environmental hazards troubling the area.Earlier in a welcome address, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Mr Wisdom Fafi, who was represented by his vice, Dame Fortune Dorgu, expressed gratitude to the state government for its swift response to the needs of the victims.The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, the Governor’s Special Representative in the Area, Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri and Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Zedekiah Isu were among government functionaries that accompanied the Chief of Staff on the distribution of the relief materials, comprising mattresses, food items, buckets, stoves and other cooking utensils.