Federal Government Has No Business in Church Administration- Raymond Edijala

Edijala who made the statement in Warri, Delta State, while reacting to the recent alleged interference by government officials in Church leadership in Nigeria said in as much as Churches do their business within the confine of the laws of the land, the government do not have the capacity to interfere in the day to day running of their affairs mostly when it comes to appointment or regulation of appointment of overseers.He advised that the appointment of Pastors or leaders of Churches is divine and such should be left to God to handle.Hear him, “It is God that called these men of God and hence General Overseers. Government do not have the capacity and what it takes to determine who is a general overseer in running the affairs of Churches. If you remember the period of Eli in the Holy Bible, it was God who later replaced Eli with Samuel. All these men of God are not called by Government, but by God. They also report to God direct.”Edijala advised all Christians to be at alert as Satan is out to attack the leadership of the church of CHRIST in Nigeria just as the crisis in assemblies of God. He said those criticizing men of God are enemies of God. He further added that Nigeria is currently going through economic recession and believed strongly that the solution is in the Church and that is why the devil is fighting the Church through its agents who claim to know so much but their minds have been blinded.Edijala, however, called on the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, governors, national and state assemblies, traditional rulers as well as those who are specialists in critisising the Church and doing everything possible to ridicule them should be very careful as no man or government can fight God.The PDP Chieftain advised Church Pastors on the need to be united, love themselves and know that their callings is from God Almighty who does not know the difference between tribe, colour and languages.He equally advised the people of Delta State to support the administration of Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.“He means well for delta state. Uneasy llay the head that wears the crown. Christians and all at sundry must pray for him and his team continually,” he advised.