Rep Member, Agbedi Urges Bayelsans to Participate in Federal Govt Pension Verification Exercise

By Amos Okioma,YenagoaAccording to Hon. Fred Agbedi who is also a member of the House Committee on Pension, he was not only Bayelsa State as its representative, but was in the state on the House oversight functions to ensure that Bayelsans who were registered in the scheme and qualified to draw from the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate ( PTAD ) were properly verified ,qualified and documented to ensure that they benefit maximally from the exercise. ” Am here to ensure that our people that are qualified and registered and those not yet register to come for the verification and get their records verified and to ensure that the exercise takes place smoothly and those verified and qualified pensioners that fall into the directorate and appropriately place on record ”” The exercise is slated for three to four days depending on the numbers of those qualified registered pensioners to come forward to regularize their documents so that they would be entitled to payment after the exercise and from the turn out no one can specify when it will be completed, hence am using this medium to appeal to Bayelsans that registered for the ( PTAD ) to come forward to register ” he said.He further disclosed that the exercise was slated for Portharcourt to cover Rivers and Bayelsan Pensioners and due to the age of the pensioners and riverine nature of Bayelsa State, the House Committee on Pension use their wisdom to split it to Bayelsa state capital to cater for the federal pensioners and those not yet registered .” It would not be proper to move these aged people from Bayelsa state .Ordinarily l was supposed to join my colleagues to follow up what is happening in Rivers state , but they said l should be in Yenagoa for the smooth take – off of the exercise and those concerned are treated adequately.On his mandate as the representative of the Ekeremor – Sagbama Federal Constituency , he posited that he was there to agitate, fight for them, the right and benefits, stand in for the and , quest for the improvement of the well being of your people ,what and what you can , that is the essence for being in National Assembly and attract development , to them make laws that would laws that are beneficial to his people and attract dividends of democracy to his people . Am there not only to represent Ekeremor – Sagbama Federal Constituency to make good laws, attract developments that would better the life of our people and entire nation ”Commenting on the relationship between the present crop of National Assembly Members Caucus from Bayelsa State and Governor Seriake Dickson, the erudite and eloquent parliamentarian described the relationship as one fantastic time , one best period a very cordial relationship of cordiality between the Federal lawmakers and the state governor and unity of purpose and we are happy for that and we are happy for it and commends Seriake Dickson for creating that platform for this opportunity and hope and pray that we continue in this spirit for the next four years.