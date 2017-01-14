AU Orders Gambian President Jammeh to Step Down as Talks with ECOWAS Leaders Fail

Share This





















Jammeh conceded defeat immediately after the December 1 poll but soon afterwards issued a statement saying investigations had revealed “unacceptable errors” by the electoral authorities and that he would no longer concede to opponent Adama Barrow.The Addis Ababa-based AU’s intervention comes as a West-African mediation team, led by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, arrived in Banjul on Friday for crisis talks as fears grew of a refugee exodus caused by the political impasse.The AU Council warned Jammeh “of serious consequences” if his actions sparked “political disorder, humanitarian and human rights disasters, including loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties.”It also called on Gambia’s defence and security forces “to exercise utmost restraint… including the respect for the freedom of speech”.Jammeh, who took power in a 1994 coup, has made clear he will not quit until the Supreme Court decides on a legal case he has lodged aimed at having the result annulled and fresh elections called.The Supreme Court is unlikely to sit and hear his legal challenge before May, ratcheting up tensions with Barrow, whose inauguration is due January 19.Meanwhile no deal was reached Friday in last-ditch attempts by a regional mediation team to persuade Gambia’s longtime leader to step down, and while mediation will continue, the inauguration next week of the elected opposition coalition leader will go forward, the spokesman for coalition said.“This crisis has not been solved by these talks,” said spokesman Halifa Sallah, adding that more efforts are needed to narrow differences.Sallah spoke after Nigeria’s president led talks Friday with Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh and President-elect Adama Barrow in Gambia as part of mediation efforts led by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.“The expectation is that the Gambian people and the international community will not sit and wait and preside over a country that is destroyed by war — destroyed in terms of property, destroyed by human beings and human beings suffering,” Sallah said, stressing that Gambia’s constitution clearly spells out what is to happen on the day a president’s term expires. “The person declared elected should take and assume office.”