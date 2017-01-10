Bayelsa Housewife Clubs Husband to Death over Purchase of Local Rice for Xmas

Share This























LAGOS JANUAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)—A housewife, identified as Mrs. Favour Parker, has allegedly clubbed her husband, Leo Parker, to death at Ekeki, a suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, following an argument over last Christmas rice.

The incident occurred along the Azikoro Road area of Ekeki. The woman, who has since been arrested by the men of the Anti-Vice Squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command, according to sources, was accused by her husband of collecting N27,000 to buy a bag of ‘foreign’ rice for the family ahead of the Christmas celebration, but bought local rice at N10,000.

According to a family source, though the argument over the purchase of rice and the alleged diversion of N17,000 started on December 23, 2016, the angry wife allegedly killed her husband last Saturday, following a heated argument in their room.

Though the late husband was the one responsible for buying the rice and other food items for the Yuletide celebration in line with the family tradition, it was gathered that the wife insisted on buying the commodity and other food stuff. The deceased, it was gathered, was sleeping in the room when he was reportedly dragged from the bed to the floor by the wife, who allegedly hit him with a wood. On realising the gravity of her action, a source said, the woman “started parking her properties out of the house through the back door, while some of their children and neighbours were outside unaware of the development.”

According to the source, the deceased’s five year old grandchild discovered the wife’s movement while playing at the back entrance.

The source said: “The five-year-old boy came to alert us that he saw the wife packing properties through the back entrance and dragging his grandpa on the floor with bloodstains. We went to check, but met the room locked and pretended that we were not aware. When she came back for her fridge, we accosted her and ask her to open the door. But she refused. We forced the door open and met our father on the floor in his pool of blood. She later told us that she did it in anger.”

However, spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, dismissed as untrue claims that the housewife clubbed her husband dead over purchase of Christmas rice. Butswat, in a chat with Vanguard yesterday, said following investigation, there was no sign of the deceased being clubbed to death by the wife. He said the deceased ‘s death was natural.