Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some workers of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) stripped naked on Monday, January 9, to protest the non-payment of their bonuses by the commission.

The aggrieved workers, who shut down the headquarters of the commission, accused the state government and the board’s commission of maltreating workers by refusing to pay workers including the controversial 13-month bonus.

The workers said management has also refused to promote and pay retirement entitlements to pensioners of the commission as well as leave bonuses to workers since 2015 when the present board assumed office.

A staff who pleaded anonymity said: “What we are protesting is statutory in our engagement letter. In 2013 the commission complained that there is no money and appealed that we should allow our salaries to be slashed by 30 per cent and promised that once things improved it shall be restated but up till now it has not.”

The workers have vowed to continue with their protest until their demands are met by the state government while warning that they would occupy government house and the State House Assembly if their demands are not met by next week.

It is becoming a common practice for some organisations to withhold workers and pensioners entitlements.

Following the inability of the Osun state government to pay them their pension allowances, pensioners in the state have opened an IDP camp for their members. Report has it that the pensioners are being owed several months’ pension allowances.

Five days ago, pensioners in Imo state took to the street to protest against Governor Rochas Okorocha’s slashing of their pension arrears by 60%. They blocked the roundabout leading to the Government House in Owerri.

DESOPADEC Staff Go Naked in Protest of Non-Payment of End of Year Bonuses

LAGOS JANUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some workers of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) stripped naked on Monday, January 9, to protest the non-payment of their bonuses by the commission.

The aggrieved workers, who shut down the headquarters of the commission, accused the state government and the board’s commission of maltreating workers by refusing to pay workers including the controversial 13-month bonus (End of Year Bonus), The Punch reports.

The workers said management has also refused to promote and pay retirement entitlements to pensioners of the commission as well as leave bonuses to workers since 2015 when the present board assumed office.

A staff who pleaded anonymity said: “What we are protesting is statutory in our engagement letter. In 2013 the commission complained that there is no money and appealed that we should allow our salaries to be slashed by 30 per cent and promised that once things improved it shall be restated but up till now it has not.”

The workers have vowed to continue with their protest until their demands are met by the state government while warning that they would occupy government house and the State House Assembly if their demands are not met by next week.

It is becoming a common practice for some organisations to withhold workers and pensioners entitlements.

Following the inability of the Osun state government to pay them their pension allowances, pensioners in the state have opened an IDP camp for their members. Report has it that the pensioners are being owed several months’ pension allowances.

Five days ago, pensioners in Imo state took to the street to protest against Governor Rochas Okorocha’s slashing of their pension arrears by 60%. They blocked the roundabout leading to the Government House in Owerri.

Responding, the Managing Director of the Commission, Williams Makinde, admitted the nonpayment of the End of Year Bonus to the staff.

“The grievances and protest were diversionary attempts to intimidate the management from dealing with stifling staff explosion in DESOPADEC,” he said.

Makinde said that the 13-point bonus the workers were asking for was not incorporated in the 2016 budget.