Delta APC Suspends Secretary for Collecting N600, 000 from PDP

By Ode Williams

LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State Chapter has suspended its State Secretary, Chidi Okonji, for allegedly involving in gross anti – party activities with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, forgery and fraudulently collecting N600, 000 as allowance from the state government of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to our source, the Deputy State Chairman of APC, Chief Cyril Ogodo, disclosed that the decision to suspend the APC scribe was taken during a meeting by the State Executive Committee, SEC, at the party’s state secretariat in Asaba, Delta State.

“SEC at the end of the meeting resolved that the state secretary of the party, Okoji, is hereby suspended from office indefinitely pending the report of a five-man disciplinary committee setup to investigate his anti-party activities in accordance with the provision Section 21 of the constitution of our great party,” Ogodo explained.

He pointed out that the allegations against Okonji border on criminal forgery, fraudulent conversion and connivance with the Delta State Government where he unitarily collected N600, 000 as purported grant from the state government without the knowledge of the hierarchy of the party.

“This action became necessary as the party will not condone such criminal activities within its fold capable of bringing the party to disrepute and public opprobrium. The APC Delta State will not accept that, and would never collect any money from the PDP government in Delta State.”

In a hasty reaction, Okonji described the meeting in which he was suspended as illegal, just as he accused the state party chairman Prophet Jones Erue of allegedly withdrawing money illegally from the party’s account to enrich himself.

He explained that the party state chairman is expected to call a State Executive Working Committee meeting before such decisions are made and they were not up to 11 persons in attendance at that meeting.

Okonji confessed that the directive for the collection of the alleged money which is N500, 000, was given to him by the state chairman of the party, adding that he was aware of his collection of the money.

“He told me that the money was meant for interparty from the national fund for political parties and it is our right,” he stated.