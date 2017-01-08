Urhobo Democratic Assembly Demands Final Return of Ibori, Lauds Taiga’s Election

Share This





















The group who made the pronouncement in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary and Chairman of Ughelli South LGA , Hon Paul Etaga on behalf of UDA President, Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo and others thanked God for the release of Chief James Ibori from United Kingdom prison.The group however pointed out that after the release of Ibori from prison, the best thing to do is to allow Ibori to return home to Nigeria.“They should please allow him to come back to Nigeria. He should be forgiven his sins if he has actually committed any and be allow to live as a freeman. He is not the only one that had been found wanting and as such he should not be treated differently.“We thank God for granting him freedom. No matter what people feels about Ibori’s predicament we are solidly behind him. We are not complaining about what others feel he did wrong. He is not the only one that has mismanaged funds in Nigeria. We the people of Delta State love Ibori because of the development he brought to the state during his tenure as governor of Delta State. Nigerians should please live him alone. He is our illustrious son who had done very well for us. We want him back,” the group demanded.The group commended Urhobo monarchs and leaders for the peaceful resolution to Urhobo Progress Union leadership crisis by organizing an election which saw Olorogun Moses Taiga emerging as the President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (Worldwide).They described Taiga’s election as a positive step in the right direction for the development of Urhobo nation.The group urged aggrieved persons to shield their swords and join Moses Taiga in his stride towards the development of Urhobo nation.They expressed their gratitude to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his magnanimity and his favourable dispossession to Urhobo nation.“We are solidly behind him. We call on members of Delta Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be united, loyal and focus towards stabilizing the party in the state. We urge all to cooperate and pray for him so that he can deliver to us. The tides are not easy. He need support from all of us to make him succeed,” the group advised.The group equally enjoined the warring communities of Aladja/Ogbeh-Ijoh to shield their sword and live in peace.“ We remain brothers and sisters. Where there are ethnic crisis we enjoin the elders and leaders and everybody to resolve it amicably instead of going violent so that there will be development in the communities,” the statement added.